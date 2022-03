BRENHAM, Texas — The discovery of an explosive this afternoon in Brenham had local law enforcement on alert, said officials.

A 1916 hand grenade was discovered in a private estate sale, according to the City of Brenham.

Out of extra precaution, neighboring businesses were evacuated and the College Station Bomb Squad was dispatched as well.

The bomb has since been secured and taken into possession.

No injuries were reported.