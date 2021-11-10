1 Texas’ most wanted offender, 2 sex offenders arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that three men from the state's most-wanted list have been arrested this month.

Texas DPS captured all three men, including one fugitive and two sex offenders, in the first week of November.

DPS said of the sex offenders, 47-year-old Billy Ray Dake of Harleton was arrested Monday, Nov. 1, in Wichita Falls, and 61-year-old Arnoldo Reyes Aranbula was arrested Friday, Nov. 5, in Corpus Christi.

The East Texas man, Dake, was convicted in 1992 for the aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy.

"Dake had been wanted by authorities since May 17, 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation," said Texas DPS. "The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 27, 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender."

Aranbula had been wanted since Dec. 15, 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender, according to DPS.

"In 1999, he [Aranbula] was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for incidents involving girls ages 4, 6 and 7," said Texas DPS.

The third offender, 30-year-old Fernando Cruz Ramirez, was convicted in 2014 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had been wanted since February of 2020 for parole violation, according to Texas DPS.