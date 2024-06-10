1 man dead after ATV crash in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday that left one man dead in Coryell County.

On June 8 around 11:28 a.m., Texas DPS said they responded to a crash report involving a truck and an ATV on State Highway 36 east of CR 358.

Authorities said a Honda ATV, operated by 82-year-old Rodolf Carl Drosche of Gatesville, was retrieving mail on a rural, private road when a 2012 Dodge truck—operated by a 64-year-old Gatesville man—was traveling eastbound in the direction of the ATV.

Texas DPS said the ATV failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of the Dodge and they collided.

Drosche was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

His next of kin has been notified.

Texas DPS said this is an active investigation.

From Texas DPS:

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to always make sure the path is clear when entering a roadway. Making sure the roadway is safe to enter greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash.