1 killed in early morning crash: Waco Police

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left one dead.

Around 5:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Imperial, police say a driver's vehicle traveling west drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed with another motorist traveling east.

One of the motorists was taken to Baylor Scott & White, where they succumbed to their injuries. The second driver wasn't taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Next of kin of the deceased driver have been notified, police say.

Waco police and fire, along with AMR, assisted.