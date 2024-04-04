1 dead, Waco police searching for suspect in early morning shooting

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one dead early Thursday morning.

Police said around 1:14 a.m., they responded to a shooting report in the 1100 block of South 6th Street.

Officers said they found one male victim on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Next of kin has yet to be notified.

Police said they were unable to locate a suspect on the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation are encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357). Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers can lead up to a $2,000 reward if it leads to an arrest.