1 dead, fire departments responding to house fire on Poison Ivy Drive in Lorena

LORENA, Texas — Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Lorena early Friday morning.

The Lorena Fire Department responded to the fire around 12:20 a.m. Friday morning in the 200 block of Poison Ivy Drive. They said initial reports stated multiple people were trapped in the area.

Lorena FD said the single occupant of the house is deceased.

No other occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries have been reported, the department said.

Authorities with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Neighboring fire departments—such as the Waco Fire Department—are also assisting with the fire.

