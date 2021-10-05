1 dead after DUI collision on Highway 281

A 48-year-old Austin man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash took the life of 62-year-old Carol Ann Neatherlin.

Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash on Highway 281 around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. The crash was located just south of Evant in Lampasas County.

Investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford Edge sedan traveling northbound collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck after swerving over the double yellow center stripe, said the Texas DPS.

The driver of the Dodge truck, a 71-year-old male from San Antonio, tried to take evasive action and swerve to avoid a collision. The front passenger of the Dodge truck, Neatherlin, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Cameron Brister, said DPS.

The driver was transported to Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to never drink and drive," said Texas DPS. "Celebrate responsibly and plan ahead. Choose a designated driver, or utilize a ride share program when planning to celebrate."