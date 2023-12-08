1 dead, 1 in critical condition from Thursday afternoon car crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said an investigation is underway for a car crash that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Around 3:21 p.m. Thursday, Temple police said they responded south of the Avenue H overpass on the southeast loop on a car crash report.

Police said their initial investigation revealed a male driver attempted to make a U-turn in the middle of the loop when another vehicle hit the driver side of U-turning car.

The driver of the U-turning vehicle died, and police said a male passenger was transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle did not report any serious injuries.

The southbound lanes on the loop had to be shut down with police directing traffic on East Adams Avenue.

The lanes have since been reopened.

This case is under investigation by the Temple Police Department and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.