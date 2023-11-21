1,000 Fort Cavazos soldiers in need receive Thanksgiving meals for their families

KILLEEN, Texas — Families all over the country struggle with food insecurity during the holidays, and military families are no different.

A total of 1,000 turkeys and bags full of sides were given to local active-duty soldiers and their families, thanks to a partnership with the Food Care Center and Fort Cavazos.

”All of the troops have signed up with their unit Chaplain on Fort Cavazos," said Food Care Center Executive Director, Raymond Cockrell.

"The different units and brigades come out, pick them up, and take them back out on Fort Cavazos to distribute to the selected families."

According to the Military Family Advisory Network, one in six military and veteran families struggle with food insecurity.

This is an ongoing battle that one local soldier is trying to fight.

”It’s very important to me to help other fellow human beings in need,” said Staff Sergeant Lewis with the 61st Quartermaster, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command.

Lewis remembers when she was young and homeless.

”I came to the United States when I turned 19,” SSG Lewis said.

“Back then, I got married to a soldier and he went AWOL for three and a half years — was pregnant with our second child when that happened. I was homeless at that time when he went AWOL."

That’s when she learned that a helping hand can make all the difference.

She got back on her feet and eventually joined the Army.

”Look at me 13 years later, I'm still in,” SSG Lewis said.

“I love it — I love to help people, I love to help soldiers. Actually, two of my kids are in the military and my third child is about to join too.”

Now, Lewis goes out of her way to help families like hers — a much larger number of families than the Food Care Center has seen in the past.

”20 percent of the 121,374 people that we served in our most recent fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, were active-duty military — a little over 25,000," Cockrell said.

“Both of those numbers are records in our 36 year history.”

Hundreds of those families are getting a full meal for Thanksgiving.

Soldiers like SSG Lewis know what it’s like to struggle with food insecurity, and she says there’s nothing wrong with asking for help if you need it.