'Little Joe' Hernández named NEA 2023 National Heritage Fellow

WASHINGTON — "Little Joe" Hernández has reached legendary status with his contributions to Tejano music and philanthropy far and wide from Central Texas. Now – the "King of the Brown Sound" is being recognized with one of America's highest honors.

The Temple native joins eight other recipients named as this year's National Heritage Fellows presented by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The National Heritage Fellowships are America's highest honor for folk and traditional arts, according to the NEA.

Hernández has a career spanning more than 65 years with a catalogue of 70 albums. The Tejano legend and pioneer along with his band La Familia have won 5 Grammy awards and been nominated a total of 11 times.