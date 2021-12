List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900

Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 12, 2021

(AP) — A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900: — 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. — 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi. — 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia. — 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma. — 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri. — 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi. — 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan. — 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas. — 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas. — 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska. _____ Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration



(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)