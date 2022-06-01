Lauren Adams to join 25 News team as evening anchor

WACO, Texas — Award-winning journalist Lauren Adams will join the 25 News team as an evening anchor during the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Adams brings over 20 years experience in the news industry and most recently worked at WIS-TV in Columbia, S.C. as their senior reporter.

She covered the armed hijacking of a school bus full of 18 children by an Army trainee stationed at Fort Jackson and the high-profile Murdaugh Murders.

"Lauren brings a wealth of journalism experience with her into her new role," Andres Chaparro, vice president and general manager of KXXV, said about the new evening anchor. "We look forward to her contributions including leadership and mentorship within the 25 News team."

She also worked in Atlanta, Ga. at WSB-TV as reporter and Knoxville, Tenn. as an evening anchor.

Adams also worked as a reporter and morning anchor at WTVY in Dothan, Ala., getting the chance in 2006 to work as an embedded journalist with the Army Corps of Engineers rebuilding Iraq during the War on Terror.

“I can’t wait to welcome Lauren to the anchor desk," said Todd Unger, 25 News evening anchor. "She’s a seasoned journalist with an incredible wealth of experience that will serve Central Texas well. I have no doubt she’ll make a great addition to the evening team with Matt (Hines) and Jack (Allen).”

Adams will start her new journey at 25 News later this month.