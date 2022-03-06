Las Vegas man gets prison for fatally shooting woman who stole wallet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman who had stolen his wallet while working as an escort.

A defense lawyer for Kevin Osborne, 31, asked that he be placed on probation, but District Judge Tierra Jones on Friday denied the request, citing curfew violations as one reason.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Osborne pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Candice Cooks, 27, of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Cooks’ family told the judge that the life of Cooks, the mother of two children, was worth much more than a wallet.

“She was a good mom, and she loved her kids,” said Mariah Mason, a sister of Cooks. “Growing up, we weren’t that fortunate, so she made a goal to make for a better life for her little ones. Never leaving them hungry. Taking them on trips.”

Defense attorney Ashley Sisolak appealed for leniency.

“We are all better than the worst thing we’ve ever done,” Sisolak said. “This is obviously a life-changing event for him.”