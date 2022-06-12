Watch
Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

KTNV
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 14:30:44-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings.

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Clark County the designation based on recent rates of hospital admissions and bed occupancies for COVID-19.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief medical officer for the district, strongly urged residents to consider using masks as a preventative measure with another surge happening. They should also make sure they are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

To help slow the virus’ spread, the health district this week also launched two vending machines carrying self-test kits. One machine is at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center. The other is in the lobby of the emergency department at Mesa View Regional Hospital.

A third vending machine is planned.

