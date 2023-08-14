Watch Now
News

Actions

Lampasas man killed in fiery Coryell County crash: DPS

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 12:26:19-04

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – A 48-year-old Lampasas man was killed Saturday in a fiery two-vehicle crash on FM 116, roughly 3.4 miles south of Copperas Cove.

Bernard Christian Uhler II was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Frank Price, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said Monday.

Uhler was traveling south on FM 116 when the 2007 BMW he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2023 Toyota pickup driven by a 46-year-old Copperas Cove man, DPS said.

The Toyota burst into flames after the collision. Its 46-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger escaped with minor injuries, according to the release.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019