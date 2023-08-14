Lampasas man killed in fiery Coryell County crash: DPS

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – A 48-year-old Lampasas man was killed Saturday in a fiery two-vehicle crash on FM 116, roughly 3.4 miles south of Copperas Cove.

Bernard Christian Uhler II was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Frank Price, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said Monday.

Uhler was traveling south on FM 116 when the 2007 BMW he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2023 Toyota pickup driven by a 46-year-old Copperas Cove man, DPS said.

The Toyota burst into flames after the collision. Its 46-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger escaped with minor injuries, according to the release.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.