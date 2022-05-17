KXXV captures 3 prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WACO, Texas — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has selected 25 News KXXV as a regional winner in three categories in the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Murrow Awards, which are given out every year by RTDNA, are among the most prestigious prizes in journalism. The organization categorizes stations by region across the U.S., and 25 News competes in Region 6 against stations across Texas and Oklahoma.

25 News won the following Small Market categories for regional Edward R. Murrow Awards:

The three winning selections are a station record for KXXV under the ownership of the E.W. Scripps Company since 2019.

"This just verifies what we already knew about this incredible team," said Andres Chaparro, vice president and general manager of KXXV/KRHD. "I'm excited where we're at and the amazing things that we're going to accomplish in the future."

"What an incredible team effort to bring home these three awards," said Todd Unger, evening news anchor with 25 News. "From the reporters and producers that helped shape and drive stories, to the behind-the-scenes crew that pushed the execution, it serves as a powerful reminder that local journalism still matters."

The regional winners now advance to the National Murrow Awards with winners announced this summer.