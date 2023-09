MEXICO — The knock-off Buc-ee's just south of the border has given its mascot a new look.

Instead of the iconic beaver, the owners chose a chipmunk with a mullet.

The real Buc-ee's threatened to sue in July, after images of the construction over the Texas-Mexico border hit social media.

Jasmine Soto tells 25 News that she recorded a video posted to TikTok on Monday — saying it looks like the fake Buc-ee's is set to open soon.