Kitten saved from Walmart vending machine might be named 'Pepsi'

MORRISTOWN, TN (CNN) — This kitty may not look very happy...but it is safe.

Indeed, this "little surprise" popped straight out of a vending machine last week at a Tennessee Walmart.

No details have been released about how it got in there.

However, according to a Facebook post from the City of Morristown, a Walmart employee named 'Lindsey' called the fire department for help.

When firefighters arrived, they could hear the kitten crying, but couldn't see it inside the Pepsi machine.

They unplugged it and took the back of the machine off... but they still couldn't find the little kitty!

Fire crews finally spotted the gray kitten in a small opening and they eventually coaxed it out.

According to the post, Lindsey took the kitten home with her.

Fire crews joked about naming it... 'Pepsi.'