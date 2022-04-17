Kindergartner brings tequila to school, pours some for classmates

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Some Michigan parents are upset because their kindergartners shared a bottle of tequila during snack time Thursday.

A Livonia child shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix with 10-percent alcohol content with her classmates before a teacher stopped it, CNN reported.

"It was so many thoughts running through my mind like, oh my god, you know," said Alexis Smith, a mother.

"What if it was open before the girl brought it to school, how much was it?"

Smith says Thursday morning she got a call from her daughter's school, Grand River Academy.

They told her a kindergartner brought a pre-mixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to class and shared it with four classmates.

One of them was smith's five-year-old.

"I asked her like, 'is my daughter okay?'" Smith said.

"and she said, 'she's right here and she looks okay.' and then I said, 'okay, well, how much did she drink?'"

The school couldn't give her a definite answer.

"My daughter takes medicine and first up no case should be drinking and you know that, you know, just the shot itself, it burns. Like how do you feel? Like anything could have happened?" Smith said.

She picked up her daughter from school early.

Later that day, the principal sent out this letter addressed to kindergarten parents saying in part disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the student code of conduct.

And while school was closed Friday, smith says her daughter will not be back on Monday.

"It's so heartbreaking," Smith said.

"I feel like her first year of kindergarten was already cut short because of covid and situations like this are making it worse."

School officials say they have addressed the situation, but can't share the details because of student privacy laws.