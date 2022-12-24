Killeen shooting victim dies, case upgraded to murder: Police

KILLEEN, Texas – What was being investigated as an aggravated assault has now turned into murder.

A victim in Wednesday’s aggravated assault — 18-year-old Arreon Hughes — died Friday at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital.

Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Hughes dead shortly before 1 p.m., according to a Killeen Police Department news release.

Hughes is Killeen’s 21st murder victim of 2022.

During Wednesday’s aggravated assault, Hughes and another man were shot while riding in a vehicle. Police responded to reports of shots fired to the 500 block of Lisa Lane about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot multiple times,” Killeen police said in the release. “The vehicle was occupied by three adult males, and two of the males had gunshot wounds.”

The other shooting victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Hughes was taken to the hospital via helicopter, police said.

“The suspect vehicle, a red in color SUV/cross-over type vehicle, was last seen fleeing westbound on Atkinson Avenue,” the news release said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

