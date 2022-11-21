Killeen resident wants justice after catching hit-and-run on security cameras

KILLEEN, Texas — It’s been one week since a Killeen resident caught a hit-and-run on his security cameras.

He is now needing help to bring the person responsible to justice.

It happened around 11:14 p.m. last Sunday in 5200 block of Sulfur Spring Drive in Killeen.

Brandon Hamblin captured video of a white truck smashing into his Chevy Malibu. Hamblin believes it is someone who lives in his neighborhood.

Hamblin posted the video to social media and started getting instant feedback about who owns the truck, which he believes is a Dodge Ram.

“You could’ve come and knocked on my door the next day and said, 'Hey I am sorry, I did this. Let’s make it right,'" Hamblin said.

"That’s all I wanted. I want it made right. He needs to be held accountable for what he did,” Hamblin said.

25 News reached out to the Killeen police about the incident. They plan to follow up with us on Monday.

Hamblin said people have reached out to the Killeen Police Department with tips leading to the person they believe owns the car.