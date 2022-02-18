Killeen police: Investigation continues into death of woman struck by train

KILLEEN, Texas – Police are continuing to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by a BSNF train late Thursday.

Her name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The accident occurred before 10 p.m. at the 10th Street crossing.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased woman on the tracks.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the train was traveling eastbound approaching the 10th Street crossing when the conductor noticed a person near the tracks,” a Killeen Police Department news release said Friday. “The conductor sounded the train’s horn; however, the individual did not move, and the train struck the victim.”

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, after pronouncing the woman dead at 11:30 p.m., ordered an autopsy.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time,” the release said.