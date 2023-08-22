Killeen police ID man killed in weekend auto-pedestrian crash

KILLEEN, Texas – Police have identified a pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Interstate 14 this past weekend.

Emiliano Alfredo Marin, 41, was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m. Saturday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Killeen police say a vehicle hit Marin on I-14 near mile marker 285.

“The driver that struck the individual called 911 and immediately returned to the scene to locate the subject,” Killeen police said in a news release Tuesday. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive male lying in the inside lane of westbound I-14.”

