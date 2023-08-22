Watch Now
News

Actions

Killeen police ID man killed in weekend auto-pedestrian crash

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 12:52 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 13:52:26-04

KILLEEN, Texas – Police have identified a pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Interstate 14 this past weekend.

Emiliano Alfredo Marin, 41, was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m. Saturday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Killeen police say a vehicle hit Marin on I-14 near mile marker 285.

“The driver that struck the individual called 911 and immediately returned to the scene to locate the subject,” Killeen police said in a news release Tuesday. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive male lying in the inside lane of westbound I-14.”

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019