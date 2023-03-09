Killeen man’s death under investigation in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Killeen man.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Taurus Berkhart Stubbs deceased about 4:58 a.m. Thursday, Harker Heights police said in a news release.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Stubbs had been taken by family members to Seton Medical Center after reports of shots fired – about 1:30 a.m. – in the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, police said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available currently,” the release said.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.