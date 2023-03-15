Killeen man arrested for murder, bond set at $1M

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A 23-year-old Killeen man is being held on $1 million bond after being arrested Tuesday for the March 9 murder of Taurus Berkhart Stubbs.

Tre Jean Smith has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard, a Harker Heights Police Department news release said Wednesday.

Stubbs, also 23, died hours later after being taken by family members to Seton Medical Center.

The investigation continues. Police say anyone with information should contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5440 or Bell County Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL STORY

Killeen man’s death under investigation in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Killeen man.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Taurus Berkhart Stubbs deceased about 4:58 a.m. Thursday, Harker Heights police said in a news release.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Stubbs had been taken by family members to Seton Medical Center after reports of shots fired – about 1:30 a.m. – in the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, police said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available currently,” the release said.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.