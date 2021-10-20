Killeen ISD to parents: Send your children with bottled water, boil water notice continues

KILLEEN, Texas — Parents in Killeen ISD are being asked to send bottles of water with their children for the rest of the school week.

A Killeen citywide boil water notice was issued Tuesday due to chlorine residuals coming in below TCEQ guidelines from six sites.

Taina Maya, chief communications and marketing officer for Killeen ISD, said the district is encouraging parents to “pack maybe one or two bottles of water with their students.”

“If your student is an athlete, maybe put an extra bottle in their athletic bag, that way they can save that for just during that period when they're working out,” Maya said.

After meeting with the city, Maya said school district officials made the decision to plan for this for the remainder of the week.

"Thankfully, with Ft. Hood, Harker Heights, and Nolanville campuses not being impacted, we do feel like this is something that we can sustain for the rest of the week, but we need everyone's help to bring their water," Maya said.