Killeen ISD superintendent ‘lone finalist’ for top post in another Texas district

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft is the “lone finalist” for superintendent of Northside ISD in San Antonio.

Craft has served as superintendent in Killeen ISD for nine years.

Plans are for the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees to discuss and consider naming an interim superintendent, then to outline the process for identifying a permanent replacement during its next scheduled meeting on March 7.

Here is the Killeen ISD news release in its entirety:

Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft has informed the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees that he is the lone finalist for Superintendent of the Northside ISD in San Antonio, Texas.

Killeen ISD Board President Brett E. Williams released the following statement: “The Killeen

Independent School District Board of Trustees congratulates Dr. John Craft on being named the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Schools of Northside Independent School District in San Antonio.

Dr. Craft has honorably served our community for 11 years, the last nine as our superintendent.

He has guided us through a time of tremendous growth, to include two major bond initiatives, the construction and opening of a new high school, and countless other milestone events.

During his tenure, Dr. Craft has worked effectively with the Board of Trustees to position Killeen Independent School District to address the challenges that will be facing us in the coming years.

Northside Independent School District is getting a dynamic superintendent. While we are saddened by his departure, we are confident that the opportunity to lead Killeen Independent School District will attract some of the best professionals in the education field.

The Board will move swiftly and decisively to ensure that Killeen ISD continues the upward trajectory that Dr. Craft has set us upon.”

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees will discuss and consider naming an interim superintendent and the process for identifying a permanent replacement during their next scheduled meeting on March 7, 2023.

Dr. Craft joined Killeen ISD as the Deputy Superintendent in 2012 and was named Superintendent of Schools in January 2015. Under his leadership, the school district has continued a pattern of growth, opening numerous new schools, enhancing advanced academic options, strengthening community partnerships, and bringing to pass a historic bond program.

During Dr. Craft’s tenure, Killeen ISD expanded its academic program, building greater dual credit options and making STEM available to all high school and middle school students.

He helped forge the partnership with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University Central

Texas to bring the Early College High School to reality in 2015. The specialized high school is now a model College and Career Readiness school and the Texas Education Agency Early College High School demonstration site.

Dr. Craft said, “Serving the KISD Team, Board of Trustees, students, parents, and community has been a true blessing the past 11 years. Both Choe Lan and I are so appreciative and proud of the phenomenal education our daughters have received during this time. We will remain forever grateful for the opportunities and unwavering support we have been afforded. I remain confident that because of the teamwork ingrained in our daily mission, KISD remains destined to achieve great things for our students.”