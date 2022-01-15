Kentucky woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) — A Kentucky woman was killed Saturday after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri, authorities said.

Bonnie Stinson, 73, of Bowling Green, Kentucky was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It is unclear if the accident was related to the weather.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto the highway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.