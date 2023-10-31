Kempner Water Supply Corporation says crews repairing water break, service should be restored tonight

Water woes continue for customers with Kempner Water Supply Corporation.

On Tuesday morning, the company sent out an email stating that KWSC crews have been out all night repairing a break located at the intersection of Boys Ranch Road and Lois Lane.

The company said it also had to valve off their main tank to lower the pressure in the line. KWSC said crews are also taking precautions due to dangerous working conditions and water should be restored Tuesday night after the receive a replacement pipe.

The full email from the company is below:

KWSC crews have been out all night working on repairing the break at the intersection of Boys Ranch Rd and Lois Ln, this area is at the beginning of our concrete transmission line. As you know, we had to valve off Ivy Mountain (our main tank) in order to lower the pressure in the line. This is a high pressure area that can lead to dangerous accidents with dire consequences for our crew if left on during repair. The contractors to weld the concrete line are on site and the replacement pipe is on order, it should arrive around noon today and repairs will be underway then. Water service should be restored sometime this evening barring any further complications.



Please remember we are under a system wide boil notice once water service is restored.





Kempner Water Supply Corporation

Several Kempner Water Supply Corporation customers have called 25News stating that there water has been shut-off since Tuesday night.

25 News will keep you updated on this developing story as we learn more.