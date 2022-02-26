Kansas-Baylor showdown headlines crucial week in Big 12

WACO, Texas (AP) — The Big 12′s best team this season meets the league’s best — and the nation’s best, for that matter — from last season when No. 5 Kansas heads to No. 10 Baylor on Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2) can essentially put away the Bears (23-5, 11-4) in the race for the regular-season title with a season sweep of the defending national

champions.

Kansas has won four straight following a nip-and-tuck loss to Texas, while the Bears have won four of their past five since their loss in Lawrence with the only blemish against No. 11 Texas Tech.

“You know, every test is opportunity for us; we are getting better. We’ve progressed throughout the year,” Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson said,. “We continue to get better, so I think there’s a whole lot of opportunity.”