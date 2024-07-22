Kamala Harris breaks fundraising record with $81 million haul over 24 hours

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris is smashing fundraising records as the Democratic Party’s donors — big and small — open their wallets for the vice president in the immediate aftermath of President Joe Biden's stunning decision to step aside.

In total, Harris’ team raised more than $81 million in the 24-hour period since Biden's announcement — that's according to campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz.

The massive haul includes money raised across the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

It represents the largest 24-hour sum reported by either side in the 2024 campaign.

Hours earlier, Future Forward, the largest super PAC in Democratic politics, announced it had secured $150 million in new donor commitments over the same period.