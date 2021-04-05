Mural honoring Spc. Vanessa Guillen outside of Fort Hood once again defaced

KILLEEN, TX — The mural honoring Spc. Vanessa Guillen was once again defaced according to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

In a Facebook post, LULAC says someone destroyed the heart made of candles that was next to the painting of Spc. Guillen.

In the post, LULAC says Sgt. Williams took the time to clean all the broken glass and the damage done and restored the mural.

A candle heart with crosses that was made by Cervantes was considered a loss.

This is not the first time Spc. Guillen's mural was defaced. In October, someone was seen running towards and through the same candles while kicking them all over the parking lot.

In a separate Facebook post, LULAC said they will continue fighting for Spc. Guillen.

The mural can be seen at Sick Made Tattoo Parlor on Fort Hood St. in Killeen.