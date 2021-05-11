'I am Vanessa Guillen' Act to be reintroduced Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The #IamVanessaGuillen Act will be reintroduced at 2 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the House Triangle, located behind the United States Capitol.

Several members of Congress along with Vanessa Guillen's Family and Attorney Natalie Khawam will be in attendance.

According to the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page, Congresswoman Jackie Speier and Congressman Markwayne Mullin have championed the bipartisan legislation.

Senator Mazie Hirono is also in support and will champion the Senate version.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed that she will be in attendance and will speak in support of the #IamVanessaGuillen Act.

The #IamVanessaGuillen Act would: