Army Officials met with family of Vanessa Guillen to share investigative report of soldier's murder

HOUSTON, TX —

General Michael Murray, the four General of the United States Army Futures Command, and several leaders met with the family of Vanessa Guillen and their Attorney in Houston.

They met with the Guillen family to disclose and share the investigative report of Vanessa Guillen's murder at Fort Hood.

The private meeting took place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

In a press conference after the meeting, the family and their attorney discussed the report's findings.

"Last year when Fort Hood had conducted an investigation they said that Vanessa was never sexually harassed," said the family's attorney, Natalie Khawam. "Today I thanked General Murray for being honest and having integrity in investigating that she was sexually harrassed. And, that speaks volumes."

Khawam said they learned that the administrative investigation is now closed, but the criminal investigation is ongoing. She said the family is hoping investigators will take further action on the NCO officer that was found harassing Vanessa, and doing their best to make sure this does not happen to any other soldiers by passing the I am Vanessa Guillén Act.

"I know that the army is trying it's best to fix the situation," Khawam said. "As long as we don't give up. . . our focus is to get the legislation passed."

