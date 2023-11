KILLEEN, Texas - A new family entertainment center is readying to open its doors in Killeen.

Area 254 will feature bowling lanes, two-story laser tag, a roller rink, karaoke and a 30-tap self pour beer and wine station.

The new spot will be located on South Fort Hood street in Killeen.

No word on when Area 254 is set to open, but they're hosting a job fair this Saturday.

