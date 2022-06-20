Jennifer Lopez introduces child with gender-neutral pronouns

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez is getting praised online for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns while onstage.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muñiz using "They" and "Them" during her set at the LA Dodgers 'Blue Diamond' Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri's hit, "A thousand years."

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother max with ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.