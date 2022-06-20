Watch
Jennifer Lopez introduces child with gender-neutral pronouns

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photocall for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Affleck may be the one who put it there. “So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” a giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday, April 8, on her Twitter feed. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 11:57:28-04

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez is getting praised online for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns while onstage.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muñiz using "They" and "Them" during her set at the LA Dodgers 'Blue Diamond' Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri's hit, "A thousand years."

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother max with ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

