IT’S FREE: Waco police holding ‘Crime Prevention Summit’ on Saturday

WACO, Texas – Waco Police Department’s Crime Prevention Summit is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Knox Hall (100 Texas Ranger Trail).

Presentations will be given by Waco police, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound. Presenters will be giving, throughout the day, “tips and techniques on how to keep YOU safe from daily crime activity,” a Waco Police Department social media post said.

“Along with these presentations, safety and security vendors will be there with door prizes like a free month of Jiu Jitsu, a Ring doorbell and deadbolts. This is a FREE event, we can't wait for you to join us!”