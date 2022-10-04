Iran schoolgirls remove hijabs in protest of the death of Mahsa Amini

(AP/CNN NEWSOURCE) — As Iran's brutal crackdown on women's rights continues, protesters become a new flashpoint with the west.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely.

The protests have drawn supporters from various ethnic groups, including Kurdish opposition movements in the northwest that operate along the border with neighboring Iraq.

Iranian state TV has reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the demonstrations began on Sept. 17.

An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

US President Joe Biden warned of "further costs" against the Iranian regime - which in turn accused him of "Hypocrisy."

Canada and the UK are taking their own steps - and the European Union is also set to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people expressed solidarity with the antigovernmental protests in Iran at demonstrations across Germany on Saturday, the DPA news agency reported.