Investigation underway after shootout at Waco Subway restaurant

WACO, TX — Waco police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Subway restaurant early Monday morning.
It happened at the Subway on Bosque Blvd. near Valley Mills Dr around 1:40 a.m..
A suspect tried to rob the store but someone at the location exchanged gunfire with them.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
25 News will bring you updates on this developing story, as we learn more.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 05:39:17-04
WACO, TX — Waco police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Subway restaurant early Monday morning.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.