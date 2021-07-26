Investigation underway after shootout at Waco Subway restaurant

WACO, TX — Waco police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Subway restaurant early Monday morning.

It happened at the Subway on Bosque Blvd. near Valley Mills Dr around 1:40 a.m..

A suspect tried to rob the store but someone at the location exchanged gunfire with them.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

