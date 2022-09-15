Inside Ukraine: One father's perspective on the ongoing conflict

KYIV — As Ukrainian forces recapture and push back Russia's military, 25 News caught up with Gila Turabelidze, someone we first met in the early days of the war.

Turabelidze runs a successful international language school that often partners with American universities.

He misses his trips to the United States.

“I have really good friends in Texas [...] in College Station and Waco," he said.

"I love it there."

Since February, he has spent most days held up inside an apartment in Kyiv, watching his countrymen and women defend themselves against the Russian onslaught.

The recent news from the front that Ukraine is prevailing, especially in the north, has reinvigorated the country.

“We're really happy about what’s going on the battlefield. And people are quite resolute,” Turabelidze said.

He even felt it safe enough to recently bring back his own family from Spain, where they took refuge during the initial months of the conflict.

Still, Gila says any final resolution is far from certain when dealing with an uncertain neighbor like Russia and President Putin.

“You never know what to expect from them," Turabelidze said.

"As I see now, they’re quite indiscriminate with their use of force against civilians.”

The economic toll is also getting worse, too, with many families being forced to the brink.

"Many lost their jobs," Turabelidze said.

"Lots of people are drafted, and lots of people are trying to make ends meet."

For now, Gila says he and his large circle of friends and family are simply grateful to have international support.

“Thanks to the world community, the Europeans and the United States, Ukraine is able to resist.”