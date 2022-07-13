UVALDE, Texas — Family members said they are struggling to hear from many Texas Lawmakers including the Governor of Texas.

"For everybody out there getting ready to vote, since this has happened Governor Greg Abbott has yet to reach out," said Angel Garza father of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza.

25 News obtained the Governor's schedule from May 25 to June 14 through an open records request. The Governor's schedule shows his last visit on May 29 when President Biden visited the south Texas town.

Governor Greg Abbott schedule by Nick Bradshaw on Scribd

The Governor's schedule does show while in Uvalde he did attend multiple public vigils but no mentions of attending funerals.

We did reach out to Governor Abbott's campaign and his office.

"The Governor’s State office should answer these questions. It’s not appropriate for the campaign to be involved. You should direct your questions to the Governor’s state press office," said Mark Miner from the Governors campaign.

We requested a comment from Governor Greg Abbott and have not heard back.

Garza said he hasn't heard from Senator Ted Cruz as well.

"These guys don't have compassion for us, they don't care," said Garza.

Senator Ted Cruz was also in attendance at public vigils.

Family members in DC are asking lawmakers to change laws when it comes to buying AR-style rifles for individuals 18 to 21. The family said they haven't been able to meet with lawmakers from Texas, just staff.

The Uvalde County commissioners passed a resolution calling for a special session, raising age to buy AR-15s.

On Tuesday at a city council meeting the Uvalde Mayor said he's in favor of raising the age and requiring a class.

"This isn't some plot or anything, this is real life, this is hurting all of us,"said Garza.

Lawmakers from around the country are joining family members at the rally in DC.

On Sunday hundreds gathered in hot temperatures in Uvalde marching for change.