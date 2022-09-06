Uvalde Football player wearing 21, little brother at Robb during shooting

In tears, Justyn Rendon, 18, shares when he heard the news his little brothers survived the shooting at Robb Elementary.

"My mom had texted me that she was able to get in touch with him and I just felt so relieved," said Justyn.

It was some relief for the young man trying to remain positive while on lockdown at Uvalde High School.

"I tried to think that there wouldn't be any casualties, but as the news came in, come to find out 21 lives were taken," said Justyn.

He starts his senior year and both his little brothers return to school. He admits it's a little strange but hopes between a new school year and football, some joy will come to the small South Texas Town.

On the football field, Justyn was chosen by coaches and teammates to repent the Uvalde 21 by wearing the number 21 jersey.

"I didn't really know how to react, I am running out on Friday nights and repenting 21," said the Uvalde Senior.

The last three months have built a bond on the football field for the team.

"You want to win games, but there are more important things," said Head Football Coach Wade Miller.

He's only been at the school for a year and a half and says the team has been through a lot.

"There is a lot more going on now but football," said Coach Miller.

Justyn is looking forward to being the voice for the 21 killed on May 24th.

"We can never forget," said Justyn.