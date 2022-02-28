Ukraine orphanage with Texas connections reported airstrikes in village

UKRAINE — Jeremiah's Hope, based out of Texas, serves orphans, at-risk youth, and vulnerable people in Ukraine.

"Please pray. I have information, from credible sources, about strikes on civilians in our area, tonight," said a Facebook Post Monday Afternoon. "We are all good right now but will see what this night holds. Sitting in the root cellar with the kids. Two other staff joined from the farm and are in the root cellar with us."

For the last several days they have been asking for prayers. Communication has been difficult for the last few days.

Late last week Jeremiah's Hope reported that the village they live in was surrounded by fire. Right now it's too dangerous to try and leave.

"They heard loud shots fired and helicopters whirring around the area. After a short, while everything calmed and the village," according to a Facebook post."

25 News spoke with the representatives and updated them about the efforts in Ukraine.

The organization is asking for donations.

