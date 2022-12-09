Report: TDCJ failures led to escape of inmate, death of four family members

Six months following the escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Centerville, which led to the death of four family members, the Texas Department of Public Safety released its internal investigation.

The report states "multitude of security lapses that occurred in preparing Lopez for transport."

A small homemade tool kit was found in Lopez’s boot raising concerns for searches and he was allowed to wear his own shoe on transport.

While being transported a fight started with a guard, after Lopez got loose on the Bus, Lopez was able to get a gun and take control of the bus. Another guard started shooting.

Lopez wasn't able to remove the gun from the holster. A guard shot the front tire out and a bullet

hole in the window.

TDCJ’s internal review found that staff at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville had become "complacent, and circumvented security procedures in favor of hastily completing responsibilities in a cursory manner."

Lopez's Time Line before the escape

In preparation for Lopez's medical appointment, staff on May 12, 2022, started preparing the inmate charged with capital murder for medical transport. His personal property was inventoried.

TDCJ policy requires inmates to do a strip search before leaving their cell and any property including clothing be searched.

12:48 a.m. On May 12, 2022, a TDCJ employee arrived at Lopez’s cell and issued Lopez two red bags.



1:26 a.m. The cell door was opened Lopez was let out of his cell. This was a violation of TDCJ policy and security practices. Lopez never went through the search.



2:05 a.m. A sergeant opened the pass-through on the cell front and handed Lopez his property bag through without a search.



9:34 a.m. Three Correctional Officers went to prepare staff can be seen talking among themselves and looking away from the cell. The video shows the guards talking to each other and Lopezs clothing wasn't searched.



At 10:18 a.m., When the transportation crew arrived another search should have been done but it wasn't and constant observation of Lopez was not maintained.

TDCJ didn't have cameras on the bus during the transport.

"They have since begun piloting adding video equipment on buses," said the report.

The rest of the investigation is based on information from interviews with witnesses and staff.

TDCJ says security lapses had become a regular practice at the Gatesville facility. The combination of several inadequate strip searches, search property, poorly applied restraints, and other security shortcuts helped Lopez escape.

"The fact is that if one of these actions was followed in compliance with existing policy, it is likely that the escape could have been prevented," according to the report.

The Internal reports place the blame on TDCJ supervisors as well.

"We found there is no policy identifying when/where facility leadership are to conduct rounds and the frequency of those rounds."

TDCJ says that COVID-19 played a role in staffing issues and employee shortages in the Hughes Unit, where inmate Lopez was housed, and correctional officer vacancies were high.

Texas Department of Public Safety also found that staff was falsifying reports.