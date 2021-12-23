'Take This Job & Shove it': More have quit jobs in Texas than any other state

Texas does everything big — and people quitting jobs is no exception.

Final numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show Texas is taking the Old Johnny Paycheck song "Take This job & Shove It" to heart.

In October, 455,000 left their jobs in the state. Original preliminary numbers showed Texas was behind California. But revised numbers put Texas in the lead.

Could more people leave their jobs?

Data shows the numbers are growing — and more people are expected to leave. So "Help Wanted" signs are here to stay for a while.

Lynne Sladky/AP FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a sign advertises job opportunities at Harry's Pizzeria in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

If you're a manager or an owner, here is some bad news.

There is a good chance your employees are looking for another job.

A new survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers shows 65% of employees are looking for a different job.

The reason?

Nick Bradshaw

Seventy-nine percent of executives say their company’s leadership is inclusive; 77 percent of employees agree.

Some people are just looking for something different, but the survey reveals 48 percent of companies will change processes to become less dependent on employee institutional knowledge.

Loyalty in a Central Texas flower shop during an employee shortage

Loyalty in a Central Texas flower shop during an employee shortage

For months we have been reporting about the employee shortage. There has been speculation as to why people are leaving their jobs.

People telling the boss bye and starting their own business

According to a Microsoft Corp. survey, nearly half of the world’s workers are considering leaving their jobs.

"Entrepreneurship is such a big thing now — and I don't think it was three years ago," said Abbie Housden.

Abbie, 22, is now the owner of her own business in Hamilton. She markets to the whole country using TikTok.

"Younger Generations are more comfortable with the platforms out there," said Anthony Klotz from Texas A&M.

So it appears the employee shortage will go into 2022.

