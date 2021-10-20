Mother speaks out after son takes his own life in Waco

For Elizabeth Waller January 10, 2020 will be a day she'll never forget. Her oldest son, Stetson Hoskins, 24, lost his battle to mental illness.

The 24-year-old walked in front of an 18 wheeler after making threats to do so.

"The idea of knowing that he felt so alone," said Waller.

Hoskins had struggled with mental health issues since around the age of 19. Hoskins' mother says while her son was in school he was outgoing and had a love for baseball.

"Oh he loved baseball he played tee-ball at the age of four. [He] played all the way through high school," said Waller.

Stetson Hoskins was your typical kid before dealing with mental health issues. Hoskins was in and out of jail. His mother Elizabeth Waller was evicted several times due to her sons violence.









Stetson had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. His mother had a difficult time understanding how to deal with the mental illness.

"I wish I had been more patient," said Waller.

Elizabeth Waller, looking at pictures, showing how her oldest son Stetson Hoskins started getting sick.







When Stetson would have manic episodes he would become violent. He had told his mother he was going to have to kill himself, if not he would kill her.

"I didn't understand totally what he was going through," said Waller.

Stetson refused to take medication

One day during an argument Elizabeth recorded a heated argument with her son. She was asking him to start taking medication. Stetson refused.

Stetson would play sports and wanted to be the center of attention before mental health started taking over his life

Stetson refused treatment for a while. He would talk about trying to get the voices out of his head.

"I can't do anymore, so I’ll be out broke," said Stetson in an argument.

Homeless living in a hotel

Stetson would become homeless after his mother was evicted several times because of his behavior. Elizabeth was also trying to raise her younger son Colton.

Colton White writes music about the death of his older brother.





Colton had a special bond with his brother. Stetson would teach him to play baseball, ask girls out, and teach him the way.

I looked at him like a hero, and to see your hero on ground zero like that.





Colton White

Colton distance himself from Stetson. At some points even angry with him.

Stetson trying to get help

Stetson finally was trying to get help. The 24-year-old was at The Crisis Treatment Center in Waco, run by the Heart of Texas Region Mental Health Mental Retardation Center in collaboration with the Providence Healthcare Network.

On January 8, 2020, medical records show that Stetson started attacking employees. He was placed on the floor and put in handcuffs. He was discharged and received a ticket for assault. Stetson said he would walk out on Highway 6 in front of an 18 wheeler. He was given medication and was able to settle down.

The day Stetson died

Stetson was released on January 10th. The hospital would give him information for homeless shelters and send the 24-year-old on his way.

Elizabeth and Colton are trying to put the pieces back together. Both admit getting angry about the situation. They say no family should have to experience the pain.

Stetson's mother was not living in Waco.

"He called me and said they're making me leave," said Waller.

Stetson's mother didn't have a car and was looking for a ride to get Stetson.

Elizabeth Waller goes to sleep each night hoping her sons death was just a nightmare.





Before she could get to him, Elizabeth received the call that Stetson was dead.

Stetson's mother places some blame on the hospital.

Life after death

Elizabeth is now trying to piece her life back together. Living near Tyler and opening up a store to sell Art and Crafts.

"No one should be embarrassed about mental health," said Waller.

Stetson's younger brother is writing music to help cope with the death.

Both admit it's been difficult.