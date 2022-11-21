Man's search for missing father continues after 15 years

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Gary Guzman last saw his father, Jaime, when he dropped him off at school in 2007.

His dad served in the Army for twenty years. After leaving the military, he worked as a mechanic for the Houston-based company KBR, which sent him back to the Middle East in 2007.

"He went I think the first time and came back. Then the second time he never came back after that," Gary said. "I don't know if a lot of people don't return back home, but he never returned back home."

Gary was in contact with his father in Kuwait up until 2011. Then out of nowhere, he said Jaime just disappeared.

"We thought he would eventually come back, but it's been a long time," he said.

For years the family tried everything to track down what happened to Jaime Guzman, but instead found dead ends.

"I've tried the VA, Red Cross, police, not FBI but Department of State," Gary said. "I've tried different ways to find him, but no one will give me real answers."

His disappearance is not only taking a toll on his children's mental health, which has led Gary to suffer from depression and anxiety. It's almost impacting them in other ways.

"If he's missing and we don't know where he's at, pretty much disappeared from the face of the earth, how can we sell the house?"

The family has been trying to sell his Killeen home for years.

"We've talked to many lawyers, real estate attorneys and they all come up to dead ends," Gary said. "They can't do nothing."

With both parents' names on the title, Texas law says if they're alive, it can't be done without both of them.

Gary is now doubling down on his efforts to find his father, searching the world for any sign that he's okay.