LGBTQ adults have higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than heterosexual adults

WACO, Texas — The CDC shows that LGBTQ adults report higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than heterosexual adults.

85 percent of LGBTQ adults over the age of 18 have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 76 percent of heterosexual adults. The study was based on data collected from more than 150,000 respondents to the National Immunization Survey Adult COVID Module.

The pandemic has has a unique impact on the LGBTQ community. The CDC says (LGBT) "persons are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness because of a higher prevalence of comorbidities."

Note: Comorbidity is the presence of one or more additional medical conditions often co-occurring or co-existing with a primary condition. In the context of COVID-19 it refers to existing chronic diseases that could put people at a higher risk of developing complications if they are infected with the Coronavirus.

Wealth Found to be an impact

94 percent of LGBTQ adults with a household income of $75,000 or more were partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

74 percent of LGBTQ adults with an income below the poverty line were vaccinated.

Waco man looses partner to COVID-19

In small resale shop in Waco with "Friends" from Bette Middler spinning on the record player, is a man who has a unique way of looking at life.

Harold Alexander, 68, lost his partner 81-year-old Brents David in January of 2021 to COVID-19.

"He was just a very interesting man, a very sophisticated gentleman. He was 15 years older than me," said Alexander.

Brents came down with COVID-19 and spent a lot of time in the hospital.

"And then I brought him home and he was at home for three days with hospice, and then he passed," said Alexander.

Brents was born on March 4, 1938, in Hamilton.

"He was a special man," said Alexander.

Harold has a lot of history. He ran for Mayor of Waco in the '80s as an openly gay man.

"I'm hairdresser, I'm a photographer. I'm an entertainer, I'm an artist," said Alexander.

The resale shop shows just that. Full of photography work of his own and artwork.

He's been around to see how things have changed in the LGBTQ community. He worked as a performer doing drag shows. He was one of the lucky ones, his parents always accepted him.

He buys nothing new and people drop off items all the time.

"It's like Christmas," said Alexander.

He talks about how excepting the Waco community is of him. He's been on several boards around town.

After Brents passed away it took him five months to move on.

"It was almost like I needed to know he wasn't coming back," said Alexander.

LGBTQ+ members see economic & health impacts because of COVID-19

In the 70's Gay Pride demonstration marches were taking place across the U.S. asking for Equal Rights.

Now in 2022, the LGBTQ community has seen progress but still have many disadvantages. COVID-19 has made an impact on the community.

Human Rights Campaign released several reports showing that the LGBTQ community has had difficulties.

Unemployment increased for LGBTQ adults during the start of the pandemic.

Mental health: Three-fourths of LGBT people (74%) say worry and stress from the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health, compared to 49% of those who are not LGBT, and are more likely to say that negative impact has been major (49% v 23%).

Views: One-third (34%) of LGBT adults say the news has generally underestimated the seriousness of the pandemic (compared to 23% of non-LGBT adults). Three-fourths of LGBT adults (74%) are either "very worried" or "somewhat worried" that they or someone in their family will get sick from the coronavirus, similar to responses from, non-LGBT adults (67%). A large share of LGBT adults report being willing to take CDC recommended steps to avoid acquisition/transmission of the virus.

According to the CDC, 17 percent of LGBTQ plus adults don't have health insurance.