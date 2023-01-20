KISD teacher fired after assigning students worksheets filled with racial slurs

Editor's note: The following story includes images with racial slurs and language some readers may find offensive. 25 News has decided to release these documents in full for greater transparency with our audience.

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen ISD teacher has been fired after assigning middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racial slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing."

"Killeen ISD immediately launched an investigation upon learning of an appalling and extremely disturbing assignment distributed by a now-former Rancier Middle School teacher," Dr. John Craft, the district's superintendent, said in a letter on Thursday sent to parents. "There is no argument to condone such an offensive gesture, and we deeply regret the assignment was ever created and distributed to even a small group of students."

The assignment appears to have been created Jan. 11 and included word scrambles and searches rife with epithets titled, "Trigger Words Scramble."

The worksheets tasked students with guessing words based on included definitions, using the slurs in a sentence, and matching slurs with colors.

Among Rancier's population of 785 students, 90 percent identify as a minority with the majority of students classified as Black and Hispanic, according to data from the Texas Department of Education.

Also, 71 percent of middle schoolers there are at risk of dropping out, and the state classifies Rancier students as "economically disadvantaged."

Many KISD parents took to social media to express outrage and bewilderment over the assignment – and how it could happen in the first place.

"We regret that this incident occurred," Craft said. "We are committed to dealing with these type of situations expeditiously."