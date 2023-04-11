Killeen veteran to run in Boston Marathon

KILLEEN, Texas — Timothy Ryan is a veteran from Killeen. He said he always wanted to run a marathon, but never considered himself a runner.

After a difficult battle with COVID-19, he decided it was time to make that dream a reality and started training for the Boston Marathon.

He said he started his training slow.

"I would graduate slowly, week over week then month over month," Ryan said. "Incorporating CrossFit training, incorporating weight training and strength training, interval training. But they were half sprints or three-quarter sprints."

He participated in a few local races and even the Killeen half marathon. Now he's just one week from taking on the 26.2-mile challenge with thousands of people from all over the world.

"I'm feeling real positive about the direction I'm heading in," he said ahead of the trip.

Ryan is a part of "Team Speed of Light," a group of 10 runners from across the country raising funds for The Light Foundation.

The foundation serves about 7,500 children and teenagers each year and aims to inspire, promote confidence, and teach important life skills.

"All centered around the idea of the Light Foundation's leadership academy," founder Matt Light said. "So how can we help develop the leadership skills and things kids can use in their own lives, at school, in their profession. Ultimately it all comes down to just spending time with young people."

Each member of the team has committed to raising $10,000 for the foundation.

"Those dollars go a long way in the work that we do," Light said. "Those dollars go a long way in the work we do and our ability to provide for kids through our types of programs that we run. We're extremely grateful for their effort and their believing in the type of work that we do."

Ryan is roughly halfway to his fundraising goal and said he plans to match whatever he does raise because he really believes in the light foundation's work.

"Oneday they'll be us and their children will become them," Ryan said. "As generations keep aging and passing, it's important they get the right guidance in life."

He plans to leave for Boston on Thursday. The race will take place on Monday.